Historic sale: Heritage Bundy CBD property swooped up

A HERITAGE-listed property on Bourbong St has been sold to a prominent local family for $1.4 million.

The historic property at 191 Bourbong St is a recognisable landmark within the city centre, and was built in 1891.

It has seen many changes to the Bundaberg CBD and was once the old Commercial Bank of Sydney building.

Remax Precision owner Scott Mackey said seeing the property return to a local Bundaberg family is a great result for the community.

"A great positive is we've had a prominent local family purchase the property and bring it back here - which is great for the commercial market and inner-city market. There is strength there,” Mr Mackey said.

"We think it's great for Bundaberg having a local family reinvesting money back into our community.”

Mr Mackey said the CBD was generating interest at several busy locations, and he could see why buyers were interested in obtaining their own slice of Bundaberg.

"I think we have a vibrant CBD in comparison with a lot of other regional and central Queensland areas.

"We certainly don't have the population to beat Brisbane and therefore that budget - but there is a lot of positivity,” he said.

"There are people seeing positives especially in that area from Bourbong St, Maryborough St and to Targo St and Barolin St.

"We have had inquiries locally, from across the state and certainly from international people because people are looking for that yield.

"In Bundaberg you can buy buildings as per that return with good yields.

"There is always going to be businesses opening and closing, but for heritage type properties like this one, there are some great opportunities if they do come up.

"There is always going to be interest.”

Bundy's CBD is set for a major overhaul as part of council's CBD Revitalisation Project.