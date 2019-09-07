Historic pub a change for new kids on block

Hayden Rimmington and Emma Hurley are the new publicans at the Globe public bar North Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG’s The Globe Hotel is a place where everybody knows your name.

Farmer Hayden Rimmington, 22, and retail worker Emma Hurley, 21, took over the ownership and reopened the doors to the historical pub on September 1.

“We just thought why not have a crack at something different?” Hayden said.

“I’d never poured a beer in my life and you should’ve seen them, they were so shocking that we had to give away a fair few free beers on Wednesday.”

Despite the new publicans still working their way around a beer tap, they are grateful for the overwhelming support they have received from locals.

“We were a bit afraid that people would judge us based on our age but the response from clients has been incredible,” Hayden said.

“Emma was pouring a beer the other day and we had all these locals going ‘that’s a good one, you’re getting better’ and even though it’s just pouring a beer, it’s a really nice feeling.”

Accompanied by their beautiful pub dog Bessie, the Bundy-born couple admit they have and always will be country slickers and are keen to preserve the historic architecture and atmosphere of the pub.

“Everything will be staying the same, apart from a few paint jobs and minor maintenance tweaks,” Hayden said.

“The old timber coldroom serves the coldest beer in town and we’re yet to prove it, but we’ve been told it’s the coldest beer in town and if it’s not, we’ll make sure it is.”

The couple are also passionate about their clients getting home safely and are committed to pairing up with hired drivers to take customers home and prevent drink driving.

A free 25-seater bus is also available to pick up groups and take them home again on request.

Attached to the pub is a backpackers that can accommodate 16 people.

The pair said locals of all ages were welcome to visit their pub for live entertainment, a drink or just a yarn.

As for their drink of choice, Emma is a Jim Beam girl and Hayden says nothing is better than a refreshing, cold beer.

The Globe Hotel is open and serving the “coldest beer in town” from midday until late at 77 Perry St, Bundaberg North.