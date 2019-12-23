Historic milestone for Lady Elliot Island

ECO FRIENDLY: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort make island history as it marks the first supply barge ever to arrive without diesel.

ISLAND time is typically used to described a laid-back pace and attitude, but the crew on Lady Elliot Island couldn’t be working harder to ensure every minute they spend on the island is working towards a more renewable legacy.

Dedicated to promoting a sustainable and environmental practices at the resort, they recently celebrated a historic milestone with the first supply barge without diesel.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort’s Amy Gash said the resort’s renewable energy transition began in more than a decade ago when Peter Gash, family and several partners took over the lease.

“In 2005 the resort was burning 550L of diesel fuel per day. It has been our aim ever since to transition away from diesel to renewable solar power,” she said.

“Our goal is to be 100% renewable by the end of 2020.

“We are getting very close to achieving this goal.”

Last week was the arrival of their 4-monthly supply barge which travels from Gladstone with Curtis Ferry Services carrying dry goods, beverages, building supplies, unleaded fuel, gas and large items that do not fit inside their aircraft.

“Due to our commitment to reduce our fuel burn and transition away from diesel power to renewable energy, this supply barge was the first delivery ever to arrive without diesel fuel drums,” she said.

“We are now burning less than 20L of diesel per day and have run consecutively for a two-week period on solar power in good weather conditions.

“This is a major milestone in our final steps towards achieving 100% renewable towards 2020.”

The milestone comes just a few months after the resort operated consecutively on solar power for two weeks.

While managing director Peter Gash said there was still a few more battery banks to put in place before they could be solely solar powered, they were well on their way to making their goal of being 100 per cent solar a reality.

SUNNY-SIDE UP: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has operated consecutively on 100% solar power for the past two weeks.

In September he said they had 650 solar panels and 232 batteries, but they weren’t entirely solar powered because of the desalination system converting sea water to pristine clean freshwater.

An additional 88 panels and one further battery bank were scheduled to be installed in the final step to achieving 100 per cent sustainable solar powered in all weather conditions.

With proactive work in sustainability it’s no wonder they’ve attracted activists like the Irwins, along with visitors from across the world to the island.

Ms Gash said the Christmas period was heavily booked on Lady Elliot Island with the exception of 1 night stays available sparingly in the coming weeks.

SLICE OF PARADISE: Crikey! It's the Irwin's Episode shot at Lady Elliot Island is scheduled to air in Australia on Saturday December 21 at 6.30pm Animal Planet, Foxtel.

“Average lead time for bookings is approximately 90 days but as Christmas is our busiest time many guests will book up to 1 year in advance to secure a room,” she said.

“We host an Island Christmas Lunch for all our guests and our chefs and kitchen team put on an amazing spread including local fresh prawns, house baked breads and a selection of Christmas favourites.

“Guests enjoy an afternoon of staff vs guests Island cricket while soaking up the Southern Great Barrier Reef sun and exploring the waters surrounding Lady Elliot Island.”

She said of their guests, 60 per cent were domestic visitors and 40 per cent were international.

For more information about Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort head to www.ladyelliot.com.au/.