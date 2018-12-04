Menu
Ada Hegerberg was not impressed.
Offbeat

Absolute disgust over shocking sexist question

4th Dec 2018 7:52 AM

WHAT should have been a historic moment in football was ruined when Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk on stage at the sport's night of nights in Paris today.

Norwegian Hegerberg, who played for Olympique Lyonnais in France, won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award for the best female player in the world, beating out 14 other nominees.

Normally reserved for the men, this year the Ballon d'Or included women's stars and Hegerberg was recognised for her outstanding international and club form before the man next to her put a dampener on her big moment.

DJ Martin Solveig asked her to twerk after she received her award. She promptly shut him down, saying "no" and immediately walking off stage.

Football journalist Jason Pettigrove tweeted: ""Martin Solveig, you are f***ing pathetic" while plenty of others took to social media to vent their fury about Hegerberg's treatment.

 

 

 

 

 

