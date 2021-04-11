Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

'It's business as usual in Queensland': Palaszczuk confirms AstraZeneca rollout to continue
News

Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

11th Apr 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, however Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a historic case linked to the Byron Bay cluster has been uncovered.

Ms Palaszczuk in a tweet said that the case was not a risk to the community and was under investigation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass

More than 1300 people were put on high alert in late March after two confirmed COVID cases visited a pub in Byron Bay for a bachelorette party.

Those cases were a nurse from Princess Alexandra Hospital and her sister who travelled to Byron Bay for a hens party on the weekend of March 27.

The cluster grew when a Queensland tradie who provided entertainment at the hens party also tested positive for COVID.


The cluster was one of two Princess Alexandra Hospital-linked outbreaks that sent Brisbane into a snap, three-day lockdown earlier this month.

It has been nine days since Queensland's last recorded case of community transmission. There are currently 57 active cases across the state.

Originally published as Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECOGNISE ANYONE: People police are looking to speak to

        Premium Content RECOGNISE ANYONE: People police are looking to speak to

        News Do you recognise any of the people pictured? Bundaberg police are looking to speak to them in relation to separate investigations

        COLOUR POP: New hair care collection celebrates diversity

        Premium Content COLOUR POP: New hair care collection celebrates diversity

        News The Goreng Goreng artist who grew up in Bundaberg has teamed up with a leading...

        Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        Premium Content Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        News Shannon hopes to grow the local entertainment industry and create more activities...

        NEW ROLE: $2 billion investment sees more support for region

        Premium Content NEW ROLE: $2 billion investment sees more support for region

        News A Bundaberg local has been selected as NBN’s new business lead for Wide Bay and...