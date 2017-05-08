Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

"THE special thing about this place,” said agent Steve Coles, "is that it talks to you.”

Few houses can claim more history than the grand Queenslander that stands proudly on Bargara Rd.

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families in that time - and it is up for grabs after being passed in at auction on the weekend.

120 YEARS OF HISTORY: 173 Bargara Rd, Kalkie was passed in at auction on Saturday. Eliza Goetze

"It's incredible to think of the dinner parties that were had on this deck, and the people that have been through the front door,” auctioneer Gray Shelton said.

Walking through it on the weekend, inspecting parties were greeted by warm timber hues and an atmosphere of classic Australian nostalgia, with unique wooden furniture and plenty of decorations riffing on native Australian flora and fauna.

It was not enough to tempt a crowd of about 30 on Saturday morning, who, it seemed, had all come for nothing more than a stickybeak.

Perhaps they were put off by the upkeep of the luxurious gardens, which included a pool and manicured archways out the back of the four-bedroom house.

"These 120-year-old fig trees - imagine the stories they could tell,” Mr Shelton pleaded with a crowd on the verandah.

Bidding began at $500,000 and Mr Shelton could only make a series of vendor bids before passing the property in at $580,000.

STILL ON THE MARKET: The 120-year-old Queenslander and large gardens at 173 Bargara Rd. Eliza Goetze

That is $100,000 less than its selling price five years ago of $680,000.

"Bevelled and lead-light glass features, picture rails, polished timber floors, decorative balustrades and ornamental woodwork contribute to the home's heritage charm,” the agent said.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara's Le-Anne Allen said the location close to the Bundaberg CBD was also a selling point.

One registered bidder suggested it had the potential to be a bed and breakfast and cooking school.

Would-be buyers are invited to make the owners an offer.