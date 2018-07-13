Historic Bargara home on the market for the first time

IF YOU have ever wanted to wake up with uninterrupted ocean views in your own slice of Bargara history, now is your chance.

This stunning ocean front property at 125 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara is going on the market for the first time in the property's history and will be auctioned off to a bidder on Saturday, July 28 at 11am.

Real estate agent Le-Anne Allan spoke about the home and said the house was a piece of history.

"The home is one of the originals on Woongarra Scenic Drive and it is over 25 years old, yet it is still a fresh and modern young home,” Ms Allan said.

"It has been a very cherished home to our sellers for that time, but life changes mean a new change of direction.”

Ms Allan said she could not give a price estimation.

"It's a property that someone will fall in love with when they come through, and they will pay a premium price, based on an emotional connection to the property,” Ms Allan said.

"The home is absolutely character loaded. It is a home that you can really escape the pressures of the world in.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to capture an ocean front lifestyle to come along and take a peek and no doubt they'll fall in love with the property.”

As for the current state of the Bargara real estate market, Ms Allan said she was confident.

"The Bargara area is very strong,” she said.