Historic area still shining bright

NESTLED among rich farming land, 8kms from the Bundaberg CBD on the north side of town is the beautiful and historic area of Gooburrum.

With views through to the Hummock and open fields abounding, this area is perfect for those wanting to have space and tranquillity with quick and easy access to town as well as the option to visit nearby Moore Park Beach, which is manned by lifesavers in season.

Gooburrum State School principal Halli Cantrell said Gooburrum State School had stood proudly in the centre of the area since 1884 and presently services 130 students.

"The school is very highly regarded in Bundaberg and in line with this, residing within the Gooburrum SS catchment area, is the prerequisite to be able to enrol a child,” she said. "Growth is expected in the school for the future with several new housing estates such as Gooburrum Grange offering small acreage allotments close to the school.

"Locally, Bundaberg Roses, Bundy Limes and Meadowvale Mushrooms are all found here in close proximity to the intersection of Gooburrum Rd and Moore Park Rd.

"Some 800m from the school on the right along Moore Park Rd, you will find the best little roadside fruit and vegetable stall in the area; it really is a special place which is a hidden gem in Bundaberg's crown.”

This was echoed by Hayden Walker, of Hayden Walker Real Estate, who said Gooburrum featured a diverse amount of real estate ranging from lifestyle rural residential allotments to manicured homes providing spacious living and plenty of room for the kids.

"Furthermore, the area lends itself to a number of rural incoming producing properties that are high in demand,” he said.

"Buyers contemplating to purchase properties at Gooburrum have many services and facilities including the Gooburrum School, Fairymead boat ramp, Moore Park Beach, easy access to roads leading further north to Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water, school bus services, and best of all, the area is only eight to 10 minutes from the heart of town.

"The median price for a home is $417,500, and vacant rural residential allotments, prices range from $160,000 to $215,000.”

Hayden highlighted that in recent years the area had seen a transition of growth whereby the local council had allowed new subdivisions to take place to incorporate people moving from towns and cities that have had enough of the overcrowding.

"Whether you love horses, wish to have your own organic patch, or simply wish to acquire your own piece of paradise, Gooburrum lends itself to a wide range of properties that will satisfy your future lifestyle while being spoilt by the close proximity of services and amenities.”