A man has been fined after breaching a domestic violence order during days of arguing with his wife.
His own jailer: Man given parole after argument ‘over reaction’

Geordi Offord
15th Oct 2020 12:15 PM
A MAN has been granted immediate parole after what was described as the "complete disregard" of a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order with a circumstance of aggravation.

He also pleaded guilty to five counts of common assault as a domestic violence offence.

The court heard the man and his partner (the aggrieved) had been arguing with each other over a number of days.

The man pushed the aggrieved a number of times and on one occasion he put his hand over her mouth to prevent her calling out for help.

He also held the aggrieved on the bed with his forearm on top of her chest.

The court heard the man also refused to leave the aggrieved's workplace when asked.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court the man had a large number of domestic violence contraventions in his criminal history.

She said the man was to be sentenced on the basis that his actions were an over reaction to the argument.

Ms Kelly said in the past the man had received periods of probation and fines for his previous breaches.

She described the offending as a "complete disregard of a domestic violence order".

Ms Kelly submitted to the court a period of 12 months imprisonment was in range for the man with an immediate parole release.

She said the parole release would make the man "his own jailer".

The man's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client described the first 15 years of his marriage as a "complete honeymoon".

Mr Cassidy said troubles between the couple arose after the man's partner began experiencing health problems.

He said his client was finding it difficult to deal with stress and threw himself into his work and his drug use became problematic.

Mr Cassidy said the man accepted he needed further counselling and rehabilitation.

He said his client had been drug free since June last year.

Judge Tony Moynihan took into account the man's plea of guilty and the facts of the case.

Judge Moynihan also took into account the man's criminal history and that he showed remorse.

He said the man was "very fortunate" to have his partner supporting him in the courtroom.

The man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

