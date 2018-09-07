'His arm was fully bent..it looked like there wasn't a bone'

BROKEN: Jordan Bonython, 10, broke his arm so badly on Father's Day at Leslie Park bone was poking out from his skin.

WHAT was meant to be a fun trip to Leslie Park on Father's Day took a terrifying turn when a 10-year-old boy fell from the playground and broke his arm so badly his bone protruded from his skin.

Former Warwick woman Priscilla Ward was visiting family in town, but while they were at the park she heard her son Jordan screech from the playground.

Ms Ward rushed over to Jordan, who had slipped from a pole at the playground.

The little boy, who had recently found a love for swimming, had fallen on the top of his hand and broken his arm, which was bleeding as the bone had pierced through his skin.

"His arm was completely bent and completely out of place, it looked like it didn't even have a bone any more," she said.

"We protected him from seeing the injury because I don't know how a child would react to seeing that."

Mothers and families at the park rushed to Jordan's aid, fumbling for a mobile phone to ring paramedics.

Ms Ward tried to take Jordan's mind off the injury until paramedics arrived and took him to Warwick Hospital.

But the mother-of-three said as soon as doctors took a look at his injury, they knew he would need surgery.

Within three hours, Jordan was taken to Toowoomba Hospital

He has already undergone one surgery and another has been planned.

Doctors are also determining whether Jordan will need plates in his arm to keep the bones stable.

After his arm has been stabilised, Jordan will need to spend six weeks in a cast and will need to return to hospital to remove the plates.

Ms Ward said the ordeal had been a "nightmare" and a lesson in how quickly life could change.

"It's such an extreme accident from a simple situation," she said.

"You don't expect to take the kids to the park and have something like that happen."

But Ms Ward said she was grateful the injury wasn't even more severe.

"Rules are in place for a reason and parents try and protect against these sorts of things," she said.

"But children can act in an overexcited way and by not focusing, life can turn around like this."

But Jordan has proven to be a brave and determined little boy, he's eager to return to school at Darling Heights State School in Toowoomba so his friends can draw on his cast.

Ms Ward was also touched by the incredible support shown by parents in the community who rushed to Jordan's aid.

"I can't say enough about the parents in the park. They were so caring and compassionate to this poor 10-year-old," she said.