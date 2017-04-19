27°
Hipster cocktail is making us a success in the US

Jay Fielding | 19th Apr 2017 5:18 PM

THE American dream has become a reality for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

Its signature product - Bundaberg Ginger Beer - is now the top-selling ginger beer in California and third overall in the US.

The economy of California, the most populous state in the US, would be the sixth largest in the world if it was its own country.

Arguably it's also the most powerful and influential state, with major cities San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles, home of Hollywood and a massive celebrity population.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks will sell 25 million drinks in the US this year.

That's up 10 million on the previous year and dwarfs the 150,000 bottles sold in 1997-98, the year it entered the market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean, who's been touring the states, told Channel 9 the company had no idea if it's export push would pay off.

"We just had this belief that 'we've got to give it a go' and last year America became out largest international business," Mr McLean said.

"We're pretty happy with how things are going and we really have only scratched the surface."

Last year the company's worldwide sales totalled a whopping $117 million.

Its range of drinks can be found around the world, from bakeries in Norway to downtown Shanghai.

Paul Boettcher, the owner of trendy LA gastropub Spare Tire, told Channel 9 ginger beer had "exploded" in the US marketplace.

A major factor driving that is a resurgence in the popularity of the ginger beer-based Moscow Mule cocktail.

The 1950s creation is served in a copper cup, keeping it icy cold and appealing to hipsters and foodies.

"The whole ritual of drinking out of a copper cup is novel," Mr Boettcher said.

"It crosses gender. Women and men both love the drink."

RECIPE

Moscow Mule

Ingredients

50ml vodka

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

25ml lime juice

10ml sugar syrup

2 small pieces of fresh ginger

Lime to garnish

Method

1 Muddle ginger and combine remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

2 Shake, strain into a copper mug and top with ginger beer.

3 Add ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Variations

Ginger Mule: Gin

Jamaican Mule: White rum

Kentucky Mule: Bourbon

Mexican Mule: Tequila

