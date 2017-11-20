Hip surgery looms with no licence

A man about to have a hip operation has lost his licence.

SURGERY on his hip looms in a few weeks but one Bundaberg drink driver won't be able to drive, or likely to walk too far.

Leaning on a walking stick before magistrate Neil Lavering, the offending driver, Bradley Sinkinson, 49, pleaded guilty to drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.170 on Friday, October 6.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police intercepted Sinkinson's car at 2.30am for an RBT - the driver telling officers he drank three or four stubbies of heavy beer.

Snr Cnst Bland said he had two prior offences and had been convicted in 2014 for offences he'd committed in 2007.

Sinkinson apologised to the court, saying that he had a hip operation coming up and "I badly need my licence to get around but I realise I'm going to lose it”.

The disability pensioner said getting around Bundaberg would be hard, "I am on a walking stick”.

Because of the recent convictions falling within the past five years, Sinkinson's licence was disqualified for six months. He was fined $600 - sent to SPER.