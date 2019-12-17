Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

IT'S been one year since Mayor Jack Dempsey began a push to see cheaper flights from Bundaberg.

Cr Dempsey said the council had talked regularly with major Australian airline companies Qantas and Alliance about a range of issues, issuing the same response he gave in August when Qantas confirmed it would not extend a discounted flights program to Bundaberg.

"I was pleased to see cheaper fares for advance purchase bookings following my talks with the airlines earlier this year," Cr Dempsey said.

"Hopefully they will also address the council and community concerns regarding last-minute fares."

If one wanted to fly from Bundaberg to Brisbane today and return tomorrow, price data from yesterday showed the cheapest available round-trip would see a passenger sitting on a Virgin Australia aeroplane for $552 dollars.

The cheapest Qantas flight would cost a passenger $606, though prices go up in excess of $1000.

The cheapest one-way flight leaving today is again with Virgin Australia and would cost $194.

Those wishing to fly with Qantas could expect to pay $247, though prices go up to $664.

Speaking with the NewsMail last year, Cr Dempsey said the Bundaberg Regional Council was looking at opportunities to develop Bundaberg Airport and hoped to discuss those opportunities with Qantas.

"The feedback I've received from community members is that prices above $400 one-way are difficult to comprehend and out of reach for most travellers," he said.

"By way of comparison, for Mackay to Brisbane on the same dates, the cheapest option was $177 and the most expensive $441.

"I'm interested to know, given the good load factors for Bundaberg, if Qantas has any plans for increased frequency or new routes from Bundaberg."

In August this year, Qantas confirmed it had no plans to extend its discounted fares program to Bundaberg after announcing a $10 million investment so outback towns like Longreach, Mount Isa and Barcaldine had discounted fares for last-minute flights.

The fare cut came after the Rural and Regional Airfares and Transport References Committee found airfares to regional areas were justified by "economies of scale" and that the cost of aircraft operations had to be distributed across fewer people.