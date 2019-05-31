Hip-pocket relief: Why power bills will fall in Bundaberg

POWER bills are set to fall in Bundaberg by up to $144 a year.

POWER bills are set to fall in Bundaberg by up to $144 a year. FILE

POWER bills are set to fall in Bundaberg by up to $144 a year.

The Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) said the average household customer should see a $62 saving on their annual bill and small businesses should save $144 thanks to new prices set by the body.

QCA chair Professor Flavio Menezes said an expected surge in renewable energy entering the National Electricity Market in 2019-20 was behind the decision.

"This expectation has caused our overall estimate of energy costs to drop by approximately 10 per cent,” he said.

"The notified prices in our final determination should see many residential and small business customers in regional Queensland paying less for their electricity.”

It means a typical resident in Bundaberg on the main residential tariff (tariff 11) will receive a bill for $1,336 instead of $1,398 - a 4.4 per cent decrease. And a typical small business on the main flat rate tariff (tariff 20) will receive a bill of $2,347 instead of $2,491 - a 5.8 per cent fall.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was good news for the second year.

"Bills fell this year and will fall again from 1 July, meaning all up over two years a typical small business will have saved $230 and a typical household, $82,” she said.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said it was proof the Government's Affordable Energy Plan and renewable energy policies were putting downward pressure on prices and cutting emissions.

But Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the news was small change compared to the $300 in savings predicted under the LNP's policy to expand competition across the state.

"For too long Ergon have had a monopoly on regional Queensland,” she said.