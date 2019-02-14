Hip injury forces Barty to take time out

ASH Barty will miss at least one more WTA tournament due to a hip injury which ruled her out of this week's Doha event.

Barty will also bypass next week's Dubai tournament, but her management said it was a minor injury and she was expected back at California's Indian Wells event, starting on March 6.

The two-tournament absence will not harm Barty's world No.13 ranking, but as she did not play either Doha or Dubai last year she was unable to improve her ranking with a good run at one or both.

Ash Barty will return to the court at Indian Wells next month. Picture: Michael Klein

Barty, 22, had a round-one loss at Indian Wells last year and then made the fourth round of the following event, the Miami Open.

The Queenslander played a lot of tennis in the start to her 2019 campaign.

She negotiated 15 singles matches between the Hopman Cup and last weekend's Fed Cup tie, plus five doubles matches at the Hopman and Fed Cups and the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic was ousted from the second round of the ATP New York tournament on Thursday, losing 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 to world No.9 John Isner.

Isner's quarter-final opponent will be Australian Jordan Thompson, the seventh seed who saw off American qualifier Chris Eubanks 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson will play John Isner in the quarter-finals of the ATP New York tournament. Picture: AAP

Thompson is being assisted in New York by his Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, who was criticised by Tomic in two interviews since the Australian Open.

Thompson would become Australia's fourth-ranked player with a win over the big-serving Isner as he would leap above Nick Kyrgios, who is No.62 in live rankings.

Brisbane's fourth seed John Millman was scheduled early this morning (Australian time) to play his first opponent after a first-round bye, Spain's Guillermo Garcia Lopez.