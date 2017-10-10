Hints Silly Solly's could make a Bundaberg comeback

COMEBACK: Bradley Walton is excited about opening the Silly Solly's store in Gladstone, with plans to open 20 more outlets over the next two years.

SILLY Solly's is back and "you'll never pay full price”.

It's a catchphrase familiar to bargain shoppers in Bundy 20 years ago, when Solly's was a popular retailer on Bourbong St.

Now founder Solly Stanton and Rockhampton businessman Brad Walton are defying the downward trend in discount stores to relaunch the brand, starting in regional Queensland.

The first of three stores opens in Gladstone later this month, followed by Rockhampton and Yeppoon, with plans for a further 20 over the next two years.

Stanton says his influence lies in advice and strategy but it's Walton, the man behind Brad's Bargain Box, who is driving the business.

As the new owner of Silly Solly's, Walton engaged its founder as a consultant.

The "nothing over $5” concept was his brainchild, as was the idea to do it under the Silly Solly's brand.

"It's such a powerful brand with a great history and now it's something that's really going to change the market,” he said.

"I've worked hard to get the right products ... this is not just junk, it's quality stuff you'd expect to pay $10-$20 for, but it's $5 so you can walk in knowing you're just paying pocket change.”

Silly Solly's Gladstone store at Kirkwood Shopping Centre will employ about eight staff and Walton is confident he has the right mix of a good location anchored by Woolworths, car parking and a decent- sized space.

"Gladstone doesn't have much, people are missing out and the town needs this,” he said.

At its height, Silly Solly's consisted of 40 stores and employed 2000 staff.

Stanton says the concept behind this new venture is the first one in Australia and is designed to "take out the internet”.

"Four or five years ago Kmart was selling t-shirts for $15, now they're $5... Maccas are selling $1burgers,” he said.

"But the online trade hasn't come down.

"That's what makes this unique. No-one is doing this type of thing.”

He says the "nothing over $5” concept is for the battlers, the poor people who need a bargain and the rich people who love a bargain.

"Everyone is hurting, and we want to give the battlers a go.”