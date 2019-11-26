Hinkler's new medical wing gets green light from council

HINKLER Central is set to expand with Bundaberg Regional Council granting approval for the construction of a new wing in the shopping centre for medical services.

The area, located opposite Coles and fronting Electra St, will provide a new pharmacy, medical centre and modified retail tenancies.

Council's planning and development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the new medical services would be a welcome addition to Hinkler Central.

"This new hub focused on health and wellbeing will make services more easily accessible for our community," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"There have been plenty of comments in the community that there is a shortage of doctors in the region and this can only help.

"Our region, with its ageing population, certainly has an ever-increasing need for more medical services and initiatives like this.

"Coupled with the possibility of having a level 5 hospital, we are getting ever closer to meeting the medical needs of our community."

Hinkler Central's medical services project is set to change the face of the popular shopping precinct with a new modern look for the exterior of the building.

"The applicant believes the design will contribute to a vibrant and active street and improve the character of the building."

The new area will add an additional 1368 square metres to Hinkler Central's ground floor area. Of that space the pharmacy will make up 700 sq m and the medical centre 350 sq m.

The shopping centre expansion will be built in to the existing car park with the taxi rank and 26 parking spaces to be removed.

As part of the development submission the applicant said this would leave an adequate amount of parking available for shoppers, with a total of 1026 parks.