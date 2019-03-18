Hinkler's new election candidate

THERE'S a new face in the political race for the federal seat of Hinkler.

David Norman has announced he will be running as the independent candidate for Hinkler going up against LNP incumbent Keith Pitt, Labor's Richard Pascoe, the Greens' Anne Jackson and One Nation man Damian Huxham.

He was born and raised on a property near Monto and has lived in Hinkler for nearly 40 years.

Mr Norman said he wanted to run was because he believed constituents deserved better than political fighting.

"I will not take a backward step for standing up for the people of this electorate and Australia,” he said.

"Time and time again the major parties have proven they can't be trusted to keep their word and keep getting caught with their own noses in the trough.

"Party politics creates a culture that is toxic to good, collaborative governance of our great country.

"The people of Australia have had enough and want the representatives they elect to work together, honestly and constructively for the best outcomes for their electorate and Australia as a whole.”

Mr Norman said unlike other major political candidates, he didn't have the same funds for campaigning.

"I am reaching into my own pocket of very limited funds to get my word out there, because I passionately care about our electorate and the people of Australia,” he said.

He said he would take a stand for aged care, jobs and the controversial Cashless Debit Card.

"It has been too long coming, though the Aged Care Royal Commission will hopefully create a shake-up and deliver some real results in the failing sector,” he said.

"We have an aging population and if it isn't fixed asap the quality and affordability will be dire.

"I endorse more government involvement and control over the health and aged care industries.”

Mr Norman said after weighing up the pros and the cons of the card he did not support its roll out.

"I do not believe the benefits that may be achieved in the minority of cases, outweigh the negative social and financial impacts of a general roll-out,” he said.

"Its inception appears to be somewhat politically motivated and yet another way for government to dictate to the citizens of Australia how to live their daily lives.”

He said he would like to see the Work for the Dole scheme revitalised and enhanced.

"This scheme provided work for welfare recipients to develop real-world skills and gave them a work structure and mental work routine,” he said.

"In addition it gave a positive view to existing taxpaying people, in that the culture of 'welfare recipients get money for nothing' was not always the case.

"I would like to see this scheme revitalised and enhanced, albeit with still the previous proviso that it doesn't detract from the hiring of paid employees.”