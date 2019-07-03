Hinkler's messages to his mum

Bert Hinkler features in a new book called Tried Tested and True- Treasured Recipes and untold stories from Australian Community Cookbooks by Liz Harfull (Allen and Unwin).

BERT Hinkler may have adventured across the far-flung places of the world, but even then his heart was turned towards his family in Bundaberg, as proof in his writing.

The State Library of Qld digitalised and published about 22 private letters connected to Hinkler, and its earliest that they released was written for his mother when he was 20.

The letter was sent from Auckland in 1913, while he was an apprentice under American pilot Arthur 'Wizard' Stone.

"I am in a good wicket and am learning a lot, especially my way about the world,” he offered reassurances to Mrs Hinkler, who he addressed as "my darling mother”.

"Hope your mind is easy as to the danger you have often thought was connected with flying.

"Hope papa is still doing well and is pleased with my progress even though I'm not quite an aviator yet.”

The last letter of Hinkler's that the library has digitally published was from August 1929, when he was certainly a full fledged aviator.

A letter from Bert Hinkler to his mother. State Library of Qld

The letter was written on his mother's birthday, a year after making the famed solo trip from England to Darwin in an Avro Avian.

In the letter to Mrs Hinkler he justifies why he gave the plane to the Qld Government.

"I'm sorry you seem to feel so disappointed about the Avian,” he wrote.

"As a matter of fact I have no further use for it, and it would not do much good leaving it to deteriorate in a shed.

"Owing to the sentimental interest of a generous public I couldn't very well have sold it to anyone, so I think by handing it over to the Qld Government was about the best thing I could do under the circumstances.”

Three years after his death in Italy, English literary agent Rogers & Co sent Mrs Hinkler an uncompleted manuscript of his autobiography, titled Eighteen Years of Flying: Dips into My Diary, which included a synopsis of 10 planned chapters.

Bert Hinkler in his Baby Avro Picture Bundaberg

Hinkler wrote that his love for flying began when he was four-years-old while trying to find his mother, who had gone shopping without him.

He tried walking across the railway bridge on his own and became scared of the height.

"If only I could fly! It may, or may not, have been the birth of my fascination in, and envy of, birds, but I know that after I had scuttled back to safety before the train came along, my baby mind kept thinking of birds and wings,” Hinkler said.

"I had lain for hours watching the gulls and there seemed such a wealth of mathematical detail to be learned from those peerless fliers if one only knew how to get at it.”

He shot ibises and flying foxes to study how they flew in an effort to build his first glider.

Bert Hinkler as an RAF pilot in 1918. Hayley Nissen

In 1912 at Mon Repos beach he enlisted a team of youth to help run ahead while holding ropes attached to the glider carriage to gain momentum, and eventually, after many adaptations he was able to get it to work.

A newspaper at the time reported it and referred to him as "a local flying man”.