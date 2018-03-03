Hinkler's Armstrong Siddeley unveiled

UNVEILING: Bert Hinkler in front of the Armstrong Siddeley - the car that has been restored and which will be unveiled today.

IT'S been three years in the making but on Saturday, the hard work, sweat and tears that have gone into the restoration of Bert Hinkler's Armstrong Siddeley 40760 will be unveiled in Bundaberg.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud will officially launch celebrations of the rebuilt vehicle at the Bundaberg Civic Centre at 9am.

A parade down Bourbong St will follow.

The unveiling is just three days shy of the event 90 years ago, when the famed aviator rode in the back of a 1926 model Armstrong Siddeley as he was afforded a hero's welcome in a public parade in Queens Street, Brisbane.

The State Welcome on March 6, 1928 honoured Hinkler's record-breaking solo flight from England to Australia achieved in 15 and a half days.

The handsome car was beautifully refurbished by a group of dedicated vehicle enthusiasts and professionals from the Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club.

It has completely transformed from a pile of rusted parts and a decayed chassis and will be presented to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation Memorabilia Trust for display at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said a special exhibition space had been created at HHA by the council to cater to the superb addition to the wealth of Hinkler memorabilia currently on display.

"It is also commendable that Bundaberg's Auswide Bank has also financially supported the vehicle restoration, as anchor donor of the project,” he said.

The Armstrong Siddeley wasdonated to Trust for restoration by its owner Thomas Smethurst in February 2014.