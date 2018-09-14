Hinkler woman's cashless card fears as rollout nears

AGAINST THE CARD: Hinkler resident Jodie McNally is says the Cashless Debit Card trial won't help her situation.

AGAINST THE CARD: Hinkler resident Jodie McNally is says the Cashless Debit Card trial won't help her situation. TAHLIA STEHBENS

AFTER settling in a private rental property following months of searching, Nicole McNally now fears she may not be able to pay her rent because of the Cashless Welfare Card.

The 31-year-old Hinkler woman, who is on a Newstart disability stream payment, says the card's roll-out will affect her ability to pay her rent and restrict her social interactions due to the cash limit.

The controversial plan passed the Senate in a tight 33-32 vote on Tuesday and will likely be rolled out across Hervey Bay and Bundaberg in November.

It constrains 80 per cent of a person's welfare payment to the card and cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products.

Ms McNally said the situation was exacerbated by her osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and nerve pain, which has confined her to only working between eight and fifteen hours per week.

"Because of the restrictions on the card, I'm not able to stay in (pubs) that serve alcohol if I need to travel to Brisbane for specialist appointments," Ms McNally said.

"Being put on the card will also inconvenience my rental situation, because Centrepay may not be accepted for the place I'm staying."