Hinkler today, Flynn tomorrow: MP voices support for card

WELFARE recipients who are planning a jump over the Burnett River if the cashless card is introduced in Hinkler could be in for a surprise.

There are concerns in some quarters that unemployed Bundaberg people living in the Hinkler electorate will cross the river and shift to Flynn, which incorporates Gin Gin and Moore Park Beach.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd yesterday said it was an issue both he and the department were concerned about and he had spoken to them about it.

"I've been in touch with the department and have heard that they're looking at dividing it into regions, not electorates,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I'm yet to find out more information but if it was broken up into regions, it wouldn't be a concern.”

However, even if welfare recipients do make the move into the next-door electorate, Mr O'Dowd is already considering his own measures.

"The movement of people into the Flynn electorate isn't desirable but you can't stop them if that's what they're going to do,” he said.

"The card has been trialled in three areas now and, by all reports, it's working and people are happy with it.

"The only ones who aren't happy are the drug dealers because they don't have any money for their drugs.

"The card is certainly something I will look at introducing for Flynn and I'll be phoning Keith Pitt in the next few days to discuss the matters surrounding the cashless card.”

The cashless debit card is pending the passage of a Bill to be introduced this year.

Its introduction would mean about 6700 of Hinkler's welfare recipients would be reliant on a debit card that would hold 80 per cent of their payment on a card, with the remaining 20 per cent deposited as cash to their accounts.

A poll for the NewsMail last week showed a majority of Hinkler people were in favour of the card being trailled in the electorate.