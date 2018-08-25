Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

NEW LEADER: Scott Morrison was yesterday voted as Prime Minister by the Liberal party.

DESPITE a week of madness in Canberra, a political expert believes the LNP is likely to still call Hinkler home after the next election.

The NewsMail yesterday spoke to Peter Brent, an expert in Australian Government and politics, to understand his thoughts on what impact the events in Canberra would have on the region.

The adjunct fellow at Swinburne University said despite the headlines and negative commentary, it was unlikely the drama would see voters desert the LNP in regional Queensland.

Mr Brent said regional Queensland traditionally voted conservative.

In Hinkler's 34 year history, Labor has only held the seat for six years when Brian Courtice was the Member from 1987-1993.

"I think that the Coalition did well in Queensland in 2016 under Malcolm Turnbull - so I think they will do relatively well there again,” Mr Brent said.

"Largely because they're still a Labor government at state level, and that tends to dampen their federal counterparts support, and also because Queensland is conservative when it comes to voting in federal elections.

"I suspect that Queensland will once again be a good spot for the Coalition, relative to the rest of the country at the next election. How the election would go as a whole I don't know.

"I think the Coalition is more likely to be re-elected under Scott Morrison than they would have been under Peter Dutton.”

Mr Brent said Mr Morrison's style of politics was largely unknown in comparison to Mr Dutton.

"If Dutton had been elected, we would sort of know the brand of politics that would be unveiled - but with Morrison we will have to wait and see,” he said.

"It is hard to know what Morrison will do and what sort of brand of politics he will outlay. He is a bit of a chameleon.

"The only electoral benefit Peter Dutton would have brought was that he probably would have increased the Queensland vote for the government - possibly at the detriment of Coalition support elsewhere in the country - but that was his main card.”

Yesterday afternoon Mr Pitt told the NewsMail that he remained committed to the people of the region.

"The Coalition Government will continue to deliver for the electorate by providing opportunities to create a stronger regional economy and to provide more job opportunities in the region,” Mr Pitt said.

"My agenda has not changed as I will continue to fight for more programs and more funding that will improve our economy, our jobs and our lifestyle in Hinkler.

"Now the Liberal Party has made its decision today, as a National Party member in Canberra I intend to keep fighting for the people of this electorate and regional and rural Australians.”

A spokesperson for Labor's Hinkler candidate, Richard Pascoe, said he had nothing further to add to his comment on Thursday, where he called on the government to get its act together or go to an election.

Mr Pascoe said the ALP was ready to rule.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said Queensland deserves a "Prime Minister who understands us”.