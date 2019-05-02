Hinkler ranked as state's worst for rental stress

RENTAL SHORTAGE: REIQ zone chair Le-Anne Allan says getting into rental properties is tough.

AN ESTIMATED 41 per cent of Hinkler's renters are stressing about the amount they are paying.

The electorate is the worst in Queensland when it comes to "rental stress”, according to a campaign report released by the University of New South Wales.

Hinkler is listed seventh-worst across the federal electorates when it comes to the pressure on renters, with an estimated 7166 households under rental stress.

The report's analysis does not reflect the views of the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) chair, Le-Anne Allan, who said she would be interested to see how the report's data was measured.

"We're not seeing it.

"We have got very low arrears,” Mrs Allan said.

"That means very few tenants are behind in their rent.”

She said rent was reasonable in the region considering three bedroom houses could be rented from between $230 to $300 a week.

Mrs Allan said a different type of rental stress might exist in Hinkler, caused by the shortage of rentals.

There are not enough properties to choose from to meet demand, which means trying to secure a rental is competitive, she said.

Rental properties might be sold on to new owners who might then take them off the rental market, while existing tenants remained in the area.

Federal Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, said the biggest pressure on the family budget was the cost of electricity.

"Families, seniors, farmers, and businesses are all struggling,” Mr Pitt said.

He criticised Labor's proposed changes to negative gearing.

Mr Pitt said these changes would reduce the number of rental properties, making it more difficult for people trying to rent.

The University of NSW released a report as part of the 'National Everybody's Home Campaign', which defined "rental stress” as belonging to the bottom 40 per cent of income earners who spent more than 30 per cent of their income on rent.

Campaign spokeswoman, Kate Colvin, said the report showed that housing affordability was also a concern in regional areas, and not just in capital cities.

"The data shows that housing affordability is just not an inner city phenomenon experienced by millenials,” she said.

"Housing is the single biggest cost of living item for almost every Australian household.

"This election we need all parties to announce real policies that show they're taking the issue seriously.”