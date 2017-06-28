Hinkler named a stroke hotspot

The Stroke Foundation says regional areas like Bundaberg need more stroke services after a recent report announced the Hinkler electorate as one of the country's top 20 hotspots.

IF you suffer a stroke and you live in Bundaberg, your chances of survival are significantly less than if you lived in a metropolitan area.

That's the harsh reality to come from the report, No Postcode Untouched: Stroke in Australia 2017, which names Hinkler in the country's top 20 hotspots for stroke.

Regionally, the electorate makes the top 12, a statistic Stroke Foundation Queensland state manager Libby Dunstan said could be put down to challenges accessing time-critical best practice treatment.

She said regional stroke sufferers were more likely to die or be left with a significant disability.

"Advancements in stroke treatment and care mean stroke is no longer a death sentence for many, however patient outcomes vary widely across the country depending on where people live,” she said.

"It is a tragedy that only a small percentage of stroke patients are getting access to the latest treatments that we know save lives.”

Stroke Foundation Clinical Council Chair Associate Professor Bruce Campbell said Australian clinicians were leading the way internationally in advancements in acute stroke treatment, such as endovascular clot retrieval.

"It's not fair that our health system forces patients into this cruel lottery,” Prof Campbell said.

"Consistent lack of stroke-specific funding nationally and poor resourcing is costing us lives and money.

"For the most part, doctors and nurses are doing what they can in a system that is fragmented, under-resourced and overwhelmed.”

The latest report and website used data compiled and analysed by Deloitte Access Economics to reveal how big the stroke challenge was in each Australian federal electorate.

The report showed the cities and towns where stroke was having its biggest impact and pinpoints future hotspots where there is increased need for support.

In the wake of the report, the Stroke Foundation is calling for a national strategy to address prevention, treatment and support for stroke survivors living in the community.

To view the report go to http://bit.ly/2stYs5j