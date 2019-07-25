Menu
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt met in Sydney in 2017, when Mr Johnson was the foreign secretary.
Politics

Hinkler MP shares photo taken with UK PM, Boris Johnson

Chris Burns
by
25th Jul 2019 2:24 PM
FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt posted a photograph that he had taken with the United Kingdom's new prime minister Boris Johnson.

The photograph was taken two years ago in Sydney when Mr Pitt was the assistant minister for trade, tourism, and investment.

Boris Johnson was the UK foreign minister, and had been the keynote speaker at the Lowy Lecture in July 2017.

Mr Pitt described the conservative UK prime minister as an "impressive individual”, who was determined to separate the UK from the European Union by October 31.

"It's too early to anticipate what will or won't occur with trade in the UK until the October 31 Brexit deadline occurs,” Mr Pitt said.

"We continue to look at all trade opportunities for Australia and what benefits they might bring for local businesses, as they emerge.”

Queensland LNP Senator James McGrath, who Mr Pitt aligns closely with in a push for an inquiry into nuclear power, has a closer tie with Mr Johnson.

Mr McGrath was among Mr Johnson's chief political staff when he was the London mayor.

"Boris has visited Australia many times throughout his life, and he has an affinity for how Australians operate,” Mr McGrath said.

"He embodies a sunny disposition that Australians are renowned for in the UK.”

