HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is spruiking the potential to develop an inland railway line connecting the Port of Bundaberg to Brisbane and Melbourne under the Federal Government's $10 billion National Railway Program.

The government announced the program in Tuesday's Budget, which aims to fund rail projects improving regional rail services.

Mr Pitt said the venture could lead to developing the Port of Bundaberg as a container facility.

He called on the State Government and Bundaberg Regional Council to support the ambitious project saying it would inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

"Here is an opportunity to put real hard infrastructure and a link between the port and existing rail lines to connect to the inland rail network,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said a key aspect to converting the port into a container facility was an offshore loading platform and railway link.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was receptive to the idea saying establishing a rail head at the port would be a significant economic building block for the Wide Bay region.

"Given the incredible focus the region has on agricultural pursuits, enabling the connectivity of a rail line linking from the inland rail network to the Port of Bundaberg would facilitate the movement of that produce.

"The Wide Bay is the largest region outside south-east Queensland and the diversity of agricultural pursuits would ensure a rail connection to the Port of Bundaberg would play a key role in the movement of those commodities.”

But Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was a tad more sceptical.

"This is a desperate attempt by the Member for Hinkler to divert attention from his total failure to deliver for the region,” she said.

"To say that the $10 billion rail fund is a win for our region is fanciful and deceptive.

"The suggestion that Bundaberg Port could connect to the inland rail is also a pipe dream with the Melbourne to Toowoomba portion not even forecast to be complete until 2025.”

Mr Pitt rubbished those claims telling the NewsMail it was very disingenuous for Ms Donaldson to make those comments.

"What would you expect from a do-nothing local member from the Labor government,” he said.

"The reality is we have had billions of dollars put forward for infrastructure projects.

"Particularly for water infrastructure projects the State Government just won't take.”

Mr Pitt also called for community support to introduce a Cashless Debit Card in the region to improve the lot of local welfare recipients.

It's part of a suite of measures the government announced including forcing some welfare recipients to undergo drug tests to keep the dole.

"Evaluation of the CDC trials in Ceduna and the East Kimberley shows significant reductions in gambling, drug use, alcohol consumption and an improvement in the care of children,” Mr Pitt said.

"I heard loud and clear from workers at the coalface and community and welfare groups that we need to do something and I believe this cashless debit card is a way forward.”

