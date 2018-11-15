Hinkler MP 'hoodwinking' constituents, says Labor

Labor Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm and candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe said the Regional Deal was "paper thin”.

LABOR has accused Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt of trying to "hoodwink" voters with empty promises.

Following Mr McCormack and Mr Pitt's announcement on Tuesday that the Hinkler electorate would be the pilot site for the nation's first Regional Deal, a group of ALP representatives warned people not to get their hopes up.

Opposition regional communications spokesman Stephen Jones, Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers late yesterday claimed there was no substance to the Regional Deal announcement.

"The announcement by the Member for Hinkler didn't have a single cent attached to it, and the policy has no firm timelines," a statement on behalf of the Labor group said.

"Without these key details, the announcement will be greeted with scepticism by regional cities like Bundaberg that engaged with the Liberal National Government on this proposal two years ago but were then left in the dark.

"It's all very well for the Liberal National Government to talk about the desirability of three levels of government working together, but when you've cut nearly a billion dollars from local government budgets through the indexation freeze of Financial Assistance Grants, you don't bring much goodwill to the table."

Mr Pascoe said the region's constituents wouldn't have the wool pulled over their eyes.

"For this policy to be credible the Member for Hinkler should produce project details and a funding commitment," Mr Pascoe said.

Mr Chisholm said he was disappointed to see no concrete details about the Regional Deal.

"The so-called Regional Deal for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay announced earlier in the week isn't worth the paper it's written on," Mr Chisholm said.

"A rushed announcement with no details like this can only be explained by the need to keep Keith Pitt happy."

Mr Chisholm said two years after the initial Regional City Deal proposal by the Liberal National Government, no details had been released.

"The announcement this week doesn't contain any funding commitment, a timeline of delivery or even name a single project."

Mr Pitt hit back saying Labor was playing politics, with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten showing "no interest" in the electorate.

"Is the Labor candidate also speaking on behalf of the Queensland state Labor government and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk or just Bill Shorten?" Mr Pitt said.