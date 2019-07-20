Hinkler MP: Doomsday reef discussions not helping

The southern end of the Great Barrier Reef is in great condition, says Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

The southern end of the Great Barrier Reef is in great condition, says Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. Contributed

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt wants to see people stop talking down the state of the Great Barrier Reef.

Mr Pitt was yesterday asked for his position after the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority issued a statement saying climate change was the biggest threat to the future of the reef.

The authority's move comes as tourism operators, particularly in the far north and Cairns, take a hit amid concerns talk about the reef dying are hurting the sector.

Mr Pitt didn't directly respond to the NewsMail's question if he accepted the authority's climate change statement.

"The Great Barrier Reef is one of Australia's greatest tourism assets and the sooner people stop talking it down, the better,” Mr Pitt said.

"While there has been challenges in the northern part of the reef, the southern end is in great condition and we should be promoting that at every opportunity.

"The Great Barrier Reef is widely recognised as one of the best-managed marine protected areas in the world.

"The Coalition Government is committing more than $1.2 billion to reef protection for addressing threats such as water quality, marine litter and the crown of thorns star fish.”

On Thursday, the authority said "climate change is the greatest threat to the Great Barrier Reef”.

"Only the strongest and fastest possible actions to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions will reduce the risks and limit the impacts of climate change on the Reef,” the statement says.

"Further impacts can be minimised by limiting global temperature increase to the maximum extent possible...”