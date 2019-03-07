Hinkler MP among group of six in big power play

Keith Pitt is pushing for changes to bring power prices down.

Keith Pitt is pushing for changes to bring power prices down. Alistair Brightman

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison is unlikely to put the government's "big stick” energy laws up for a vote, despite calls from colleagues to do so.

A group of six Queensland Nationals MPs, including Hinkler's Keith Pitt, want Mr Morrison to put the draft laws back on the parliamentary agenda during April's budget week so they can be passed before the election.

But the prime minister says he will prioritise the budget and bills that allow for budget spending when parliament resumes.

"Another bill that I know will be very important to north Queensland MPs ... is the bill we will have to introduce to deliver that support to livestock industry, particularly cattle station owners and managers up in North Queensland,” he told reporters in Perth.

"They're my priorities going into that sitting.”

Labor is happy for a vote on the energy bill to go ahead so it can oppose the plan.

"This is an anti-business, anti-investment, Venezuelan style socialist intervention from a government that believes in nothing,” shadow treasurer Chris Bowen told ABC radio.

Mr Morrison put the brakes on the legislation last month after the Greens secured support from Labor and the crossbench to amend the bill and effectively ban the government from underwriting new coal-fired power.

The draft laws include penalties and powers for the forced break-up of companies, which the government argues are needed to ensure power retailers and generators do not make decisions that deliberately jack up the price of electricity.

But Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says he's unsure of what the final policy might look like, accusing the coalition of having 11 different approaches to energy.

"There's no point in getting attached to a government's energy policy because by the time you get to know its name and how it works, someone in the government will have changed it,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

The Queensland MPs also want the government to underwrite a new regional power generation project before the election is called.

Mr Pitt said the new project doesn't have to be coal-fired, but acknowledges some of his colleagues do want that fuel.

"I don't care if a power station runs on chook manure, as long as it's reliable and affordable and helps people get relief with cost of living,” he said.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between a Chinese state-owned power provider and a private Australian company to build two 1000MW power stations in the Hunter Valley.

But NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says she has no plans to approve the proposal, while Mr Morrison declared it had nothing to do with his government.