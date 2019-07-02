Hinkler letters released

BERT Hinkler's first chapter of his proposed autobiography has been released online.

"Flight ever fascinated me,” are the first words written in his uncompleted project.

The State Library of Qld has digitalised and published the private letters written by the Bundaberg pioneer legend to his family from as early as 1913, due to recent changes in the Australian Copyright Act which has now allowed the collection to be released.

A first chapter of his proposed autobiography is included in the collection, Eighteen Years of Flying: Dips Into My Diary, as well as the proposal for remaining chapters which were uncompleted due to his death in in an aviation record attempt in Italy in 1933.

The chapter was eventually sent to his mother from London literary agent Rogers & Co Artists' Agents in 1936 at her request.

Hinkler had a proposed synopsis of 10 chapters involving his tales of "many excellent” wartime experiences, his stories from his solo flight from England to Australia, as well as adventures flying across the Americas.

The chapter he had written was titled The Soaring Ambitions of Youth.

Bert Hinkler's letters are able to be read online at https://bit.ly/2RLEyPM