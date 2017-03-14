Hinkler introduces community food pantry

HINKLER Central is aiming to reduce hunger in the Bundaberg region by launching its community food pantry initiative for distribution to those in need.

Delivered in partnership with the Anglican Parish of Bundaberg's Dorcas Society, the Centre will be asking customers to collect extra items during their shop, or donate surplus non-perishable foods from home to the pop up pantry located outside of CUA.

The variety of food items wanted includes canned vegetables or fruit, long-life products, canned protein foods and tea/coffee.

Centre manager Elizabeth Fulloon said it would be a good initiative for the community.

"The centre is proud to be able to help support the hundreds of locals who can't afford the essential items," she said.

Dorcas Emergency Relief provides food for those needing support with basic grocery items.

The Emergency Relief team operates four days per week and typically supports 40 people each week.