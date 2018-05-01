Hinkler Hall of Aviation soars to new heights

FLYING SOLO: This replica Avro Avian G-EBOV is similar to the aircraft Bert Hinkler flew solo to Australia in back in 1928 and is on display at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

VISITOR satisfaction at Hinkler Hall of Aviation has soared to new heights with the tourism facility taking out TripAdvisor's number one spot for things to do in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Regional Council Tourism portfolio spokesperson Cr Greg Barnes said it was a wonderful achievement for the Council owned facility.

"Hinkler Hall of Aviation is now listed as number one of 48 things to do in Bundaberg, ranking just above the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and Mon Repos," Cr Barnes said.

"From 315 reviews, the facility is rated four and a half stars with 96 per cent of the respondents listing their experience as either excellent (66 per cent) or very good (30 per cent).

"We are of course very proud of this result which is not only a testament to the wonderful staff we have but also highlights the continued relevance of Bert Hinkler and the recognition he is receiving as an internationally renowned pioneer aviator.

"Council's commitment to continue to add to the attraction and to expand the entertainment value of the Hinkler Hall of Aviation experience is another reason why the facility continues to rate highly with visitors."

Among the many positive reviews, visitors listed the interactive displays, interesting features that appeal to young and old and discovering the magnitude of Bert Hinkler's achievements as highlights of their visit.

Hinkler Hall of Aviation is located within the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens on Mt Perry Road, Bundaberg North. For more information about the display head to hinklerhallofaviation.com.

