RECORDINGS REVEALED: Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson and Pauline Hanson.
Politics

Hinkler, Flynn candidates silent on move to relax gun laws

Katie Hall
by
26th Mar 2019 3:38 PM
ONE NATION'S Hinkler and Flynn candidates have refused to comment on damning recordings showing their chief of staff and state leader attempting to obtain millions of dollars in funding from American pro-gun groups.

The NewsMail today gave both Hinkler candidate Damian Huxham and Flynn candidate Sharon Lohse the opportunity to comment.

But questions on their stance on gun control, whether they were aware of One Nation chief of staff James Ashby and Queensland party leader Steve Dickson's meetings, and whether One Nation wanted to weaken gun ownership laws were unanswered.

The revelations come after Al Jazeera on Monday aired a news piece showing secretly recorded footage of Mr Ashby and Mr Dickson during meetings with several powerful American pro-gun associations in a Washington trip last year.

One of the organisations was the National Rifle Association.

The recordings showed the pair attempting to solicit millions of dollars in political funding.

And while there is no evidence if they succeeded in their efforts, both men knew the potential millions in funding would raise One Nation's power in federal parliament.

Both Mr Ashby and Mr Dickson said the funding would help One Nation's efforts to loosen Australia's gun laws.

Mr Dickson in a meeting with Koch Industries, who have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to political causes, said "we can change the voting system in our country ... if we've got the money to do it".

The meetings were held just weeks before foreign donations over $250 were banned, a change which was supported by Senator Pauline Hanson.

Mr Huxham, Mrs Lohse, a party media advisor and Mr Ashby did not return comment before time of print.

