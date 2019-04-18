Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

SPLIT VOTE: How the parties fared at booths across Hinkler at the last federal election in 2016; and (right) Woodgate Beach General Store owner Rose McKeown.

SPLIT VOTE: How the parties fared at booths across Hinkler at the last federal election in 2016; and (right) Woodgate Beach General Store owner Rose McKeown. NewsMail

ROSE McKeown lives in Hinkler's LNP heartland.

And with the probability of an election defeat looming for the Morrison Government on May 18, Ms McKeown yesterday urged political leaders to support small businesses like hers and to also focus on the cost of living pressures.

She runs the Woodgate Beach General Store where there's six staff, whom she makes sure are paid before she takes anything for herself.

Ms McKeown is keeping a close watch on what the candidates are offering, particularly in relation to living costs.

A NewsMail check of the voting patterns at each of the Hinkler electorate's 48 polling booths for the 2016 election show Woodgate is an LNP stronghold, with Keith Pitt capturing just under 60 per cent of the primary vote and more than 70 per cent on the two-party preferred basis.

Woodgate had the highest percentage of LNP support of any of the booths.

Unsurprisingly, given Mr Pitt won the seat with a margin of 9 per cent, the LNP was much stronger than Labor on a two-party preferred basis.

Alarmingly, Labor only won one of the polling booths. They captured Bundaberg South with 50.8 per cent of the vote - the narrowest of margins.

The ALP's candidate Richard Pascoe faces a huge task turning this around.

Interestingly, Labor polled strongest in the suburbs in and around Bundaberg.

There will be big questions around whether One Nation's Damian Huxham can hold onto the support he got at the last election, where he secured 19.16 per cent of the vote.

Expect to see Mr Huxham in and around Childers and Cordalba on his campaign as they were among his strongest areas of support.

As was Avoca, where he captured nearly 30 per cent of the vote.