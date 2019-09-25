Why the Hinkler Deal’s not dead... yet

Plans for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to visit Bundaberg and discuss the Regional Deal went up in smoke, along with many of the state's trees and a handful of homes, earlier this month.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce vice-president Tim Sayre said the chamber had planned a low-key meeting with Ms Trad to "talk about the benefits of the Hinkler Deal" for Bundaberg.

Mr Sayre said it was completely understandable that Ms Trad missed the original meeting planned for the 11th of this month when she took up the position of Queensland Premier while Annastacia Palaszczuk was out of the country and she had to handle the state's bushfire crisis.

However, he hoped Ms Trad would reschedule soon.

He said on Monday he knew the deal wasn't dead yet and he could feel its pulse.

Despite the current political stalemate, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the deal would move forward regardless.

Acting Deputy Premier Mark Bailey this week spoke for the state government with Ms Trad on a trade mission to China.

"Should the Federal Government decide to come back to the table for genuine negotitations that deliver outcomes for the entire Wide Bay Burnett region, including Maryborough, the State Government is more than willing to have the conversation," Mr Bailey said.

"The Queensland Government's position on the Hinkler Regional Deal remains unchanged."

Mr Pitt said works from the deal were going ahead regardless. "The Hinkler Regional Deal - with a $173 million investment from the Coalition Government - will be delivered regardless of whether the Queensland State Labor Government decides to put regional Queenslanders first or not," Mr Pitt said.

A spokesperson for Assistant Minister of Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino said officials were currently working with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Councils, as well as key stakeholders to scope announced projects and their delivery time frames.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce vice-president Tim Sayre said the Chamber had planned a low-key meeting with Ms Trad to "talk about the benefits of the Hinkler Deal" for Bundaberg.

Mr Sayre said it was completely understandable that Ms Trad missed the original meeting planned for the 11th of this month when she took up the position of Queensland Premier while Annastacia Palaszczuk was out of the country.

However, he hoped Ms Trad would reschedule soon.

He said on Monday he knew the Deal wasn't dead yet and he could feel its pulse somewhere.

Despite the current political stalemate, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says the Hinkler Regional Deal is moving forward regardless.

Acting Deputy Premier Mark Bailey spoke for the state government while Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is on a trade mission to China.

"Should the Federal Government decide to come back to the table for genuine negotiations that deliver outcomes for the entire Wide Bay Burnett region, including Maryborough, the State Government is more than willing to have the conversation," Mr Bailey said.

"The Queensland Government's position on the Hinkler Regional Deal remains unchanged."

But despite the state government not budging, Mr Pitt said works from the deal are going ahead regardless.

"The Hinkler Regional Deal - with a $173 million investment from the Coalition Government - will be delivered regardless of whether the Queensland State Labor Government decides to put regional Queenslanders first or not," Mr Pitt said.

A spokesperson for Assistant Minister of Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino said officials were currently working with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Councils, as well as key stakeholders to scope announced projects and their delivery time frames.