Hinkler Deal failure can’t be allowed to continue

TODAY Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is expected to officially open the second stage of the IWC in Bundaberg.

It’s a big day for the region as this important project moves forward.

I was also hoping it might be a breakthrough day for the Hinkler Regional Deal, given one of the key players in the deal will be in the region.

It’s beyond disappointing this project hasn’t progressed and my optimism has dropped in recent weeks.

Earlier this week federal Labor took a shot at Hinkler MP Keith Pitt about the lack of job opportunities in the region.

While I believe more could be done, it’s a tad hypocritical for federal Labor to be taking aim at Mr Pitt, particularly as they offered little in genuine solutions to generating jobs in the Bundaberg region at the federal election earlier this year.

If they are genuine and want to help get jobs happening in the region, maybe they could broker a resolution to the Hinkler Deal impasse.

One of the tragedies of the situation is that good projects ready to roll are on hold.

The job of those in state and federal government should be to support our council and help it deliver for the region.

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad really needs to show her support now. We’re fed up of hearing everyone say we’re still open to the deal.

It’s not the words that count, but actions.