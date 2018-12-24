Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hinkler Central Woolworths evacuated

Crystal Jones
by
24th Dec 2018 4:42 PM

WOOLWORTH'S at Hinkler Central has been evacuated. 

A spokeswoman for the store confirmed the evacuation but was not able to comment on why as it was still in the early stages. 

A shopper at the scene said that they heard an alarm go off and then a recorded message sounded telling shoppers they had to go. 

The man said security staff were on scene and no one was being allowed into Woolworths. 

It is believed the evacuation was likely caused after a fire alarm went off.

hinkler central shopping
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Windy weather: Bundy beach-goers might need a plan B

    premium_icon Windy weather: Bundy beach-goers might need a plan B

    Weather LOCAL'S Christmas and Boxing Day plans might be deflated as strong winds and a higher tide could impact Bundaberg beaches.

    Neighbouring dogs found browsing in Kmart

    Neighbouring dogs found browsing in Kmart

    Offbeat Security guards take care of pooches found in store

    SHOPPING: What's open today, tomorrow

    premium_icon SHOPPING: What's open today, tomorrow

    Business Open and closed around Bundy

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after single-vehicle rollover

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after single-vehicle rollover

    News Single-vehicle rollover leaves woman in hospital

    Local Partners