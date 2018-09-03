Hinkler Central abuzz with push for new coffee shop

HINKLER Central may already have five coffee shops, but the love for the brew is strong in Bundy as another cafe is calling for franchisees.

Coffee shop chain Jamaica Blue is advertising for interested parties to apply to run a franchise store near Coles in the shopping centre.

According to Jamaica Blue's website, the Bundaberg store is one of a number of new cafe locations currently available in regional Queensland.

And if you have a cool $350K then the blue brew could be all yours.

The advertisement reads: "With around 20 heritage listed buildings located within the town a real sense of community is apparent alongside the awe inspiring views that can be seen from what many consider as the starting point of the Great Barrier Reef.

"Bundaberg attracts thousands of tourists with its traditional, but trendy vibe along with its vast array of activities and destinations."

Owned and operated by Foodco, Jamaica Blue celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2012, and operates in a number of formats, from fully licensed cafe restaurants, to kiosks, to hole-in-the-wall espresso bars, with Jamaica Blue businesses in residential areas, malls, airports, hospitals and high streets. It's not the first time Jamaica Blue has been looking to set up shop in the Rum City.

In January last year signage went up outside the new Stockland Kensington calling for franchisees, but the closest Jamaica Blue now listed is found in Hervey Bay.

If you are asking why own a Jamaica Blue café business in Bundaberg?

The answer is simple according to the team at Jamaica Blue.

"For those wishing to unwind and relax, Bundaberg is a prime location, making this a great place to open a Jamaica Blue café," the advert read.

"As a Jamaica Blue franchise owner you will benefit from a nationally recognised brand, renowned for supplying quality coffee and trusted by millions."