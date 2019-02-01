Hinkler candidate reveals Labor's plan for youth jobs

SELLING HIS VISION: Labor leader Bill Shorten speaks at a town hall meeting in Bundaberg on ways to take the region forward.

LABOR'S Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe has hit back at Keith Pitt and claims the Morrison Government is helping reduce Bundaberg's high level of youth unemployment.

Responding to Mr Pitt's comments in yesterday's NewsMail, Mr Pascoe outlined how a Labor government led by Bill Shorten would tackle the problem of generating jobs for young people across the region.

Mr Pitt, who was speaking about Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plan to create 1.25 million jobs over the next five years, said Hinkler's youth unemployment rate had fallen from 27 per cent in December 2017 to 20 per cent in November 2018.

Here is Mr Pascoe's response:

WHEN Bill Shorten visited Hinkler and Queensland last week he announced Labor's Local Jobs, Local Projects plan which is based on a simple premise - no local jobs, no contract.

That means if bidders on large government contracts can't show how they'll support competitive local business and local jobs, then they won't be getting contracts.

Our Local Jobs, Local Projects plan will put local workers and small-to-medium businesses first in line for local projects.

We will engage with local communities to ensure that they reap the greatest economic benefits from government investment by requiring 1 in 10 workers on major projects to be apprentices from the local area.

This is just one of the policies which a future Shorten Labor government would enact to drive economic growth and job creation which is the key to lowering unemployment in Hinkler.

In response to Keith Pitt's article in the NewsMail yesterday, of course I welcome the recent improvement in employment prospects for young people in Hinkler.

But I find it egregious that Keith Pitt has decided to give himself a pat on the back when, under the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government, many young people are facing a double blow of falling employment opportunities combined with inadequate skill training for the jobs of the future.

A report released earlier this week by the Foundation for Young Australians noted that in Hinkler there are 2000 unemployed young people and a further 1400 are underemployed which results in lost earnings to the region of $28 million per year.

Only a Shorten Labor Government will respond to these challenges.

Labor will make labour market programs work for unemployed people and employers.

Labor will conduct a landmark review into post-secondary education, including universities and TAFE, and improve employment security, restore funding cuts from schools, and boost apprenticeships in Hinkler where 681 local apprentice positions have disappeared since 2013.

In comparison the current member appears intent on talking down our region by fighting tooth and nail to introduce the cashless welfare card which the community doesn't support.

Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and the greater Hinkler region is a fantastic place to live and work and with the right investments and projects it can be even better.

That's why Labor has already committed to an additional $20.8 million in funding for public schools in Hinkler, $15.8 million for a new mental health facility to support those in need and help with issues that may be preventing them from fully participating in the workforce as well as committing to match the $50 million regional deal through our city partnership program.

In contrast to the cuts, chaos and negativity of this current government, Labor will invest in the regions to enhance and stimulate the job market.