Woolworths trades in New Zealand as Countdown.
Hindu man wants compo after amazing Woolies stuff-up

by Frank Chung
11th Mar 2019 10:31 AM

A Hindu man who ate beef labelled as lamb wants Woolworths to pay for him to return home to India for "purification".

Jaswinder Paul bought the "lamb roast" from a Countdown store in the New Zealand town of Blenheim last September, Stuff.co.nz reported.

Mr Paul, who moved from India 20 years ago, cooked and ate the contents before discovering it was beef. Cows are considered sacred in Hinduism.

"According to my religion, I have to go back to my country and do sacred things for four to six weeks, and be purified by priests, so I can continue on my religious path," he told the website. "It's a long process."

The barber said he would be forced to shut up shop while he travelled abroad, costing him income. He will also have to pay for return flights, accommodation and food.

He asked the Woolworths subsidiary to cover the costs of his purification but was only offered a $200 voucher as a "goodwill gesture", which he declined.

"Unfortunately, in September last year, an error with our in-store labelling resulted in a pack of our beef mince being sold with both beef and lamb labels, which was incorrect and obviously very confusing," a Countdown spokeswoman told the website.

"We're deeply sorry that this happened. We very much appreciate and respect Mr Paul's beliefs, and certainly, there was no intent to incorrectly label the product."

Mr Paul is considering seeking compensation in court. "I understand this looks like a simple matter, but for me this is very hard," he said. "I break my religion (vows) because of someone else's negligence."

 

