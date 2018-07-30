HiLux Rugged X and Colorado SportsCat in $70K ute shootout

TOYOTA HILUX RUGGED X

$68,500 drive-away 16 pts

VALUE

3 stars

The Rugged X is a $14,000 leap from the SR5 auto on which it's based. It adds a stubby bullbar, LED light bar, side steps, sports bar, heavy-duty tow hooks, beefier underbody protection, tow bar and tub liner. Service intervals are short at 6 months/ 10,000km but sharply priced ($1080 over three years). Warranty is three years/100,000km.

Design/TECH

3.5 stars

Rugged X parts are fitted at a factory in Melbourne to SR5s fresh off the boat from Thailand. Shorter overhangs plus 17-inch wheels and tyres (versus the SR5's 18s) make it more capable off-road. Flashes of gloss black in the dash give the cabin a lift and it has push-button start, digital radio and built-in nav - but still no digital speedo or Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

2018 Toyota HiLux Rugged X

ENGINE

3 stars

The 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel (130kW/450Nm) isn't the most powerful in the business but it's under-stressed. The snorkel gives it cleaner air to breathe on dirt roads and reduces the risk of gulping water in creek crossings. The fuel rating label says 7.9L/100km; we saw 8.0L-10L on mostly highway driving. An 80Ltank gives the HiLux longer range between refills.

SAFETY

3 stars

Seven airbags and stability control are standard but the HiLux lacks autonomous emergency braking (available on the updated Ford Ranger and Mercedes X-Class) and can't match some of the HSV's safety features (see opposite). On the plus side: superior LED low and high-beams.

DRIVING

3.5 stars

It drives just like an SR5. The front springs are a bit stiffer to handle the weight of the bullbar but 17-inch tyres help iron out the bumps. The well weighted steering also has a better turning circle than the HSV (12.6m versus 13.6m). The rear diff lock is an advantage and it has more wheel articulation off-road. Special mention: brakes have precise feel, zero fade.

HSV COLORADO SPORTSCAT

$68,500 drive-away 17 pts

VALUE

3 stars

The $9500 premium over the Colorado Z71 auto brings tougher looks, bigger wheels and tyres, leather-suede seats, hard lid, sports bar, side steps and retuned suspension. Standard inside are Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, digital radio and built-in nav. Service intervals are nine months/15,000km; routine maintenance costs over three years (based on Colorado) are $1656. Warranty is three years/100,000km.

DESIGN/TECH

3.5 stars

The cabin gets a lift with suede dash inserts and sports seats but hard plastic dominates the rest of the interior. Door pockets are small but there's good oddment storage in the console and glovebox. The sports bar is fixed to the hard lid, which is good for tub space but limits how high the lid can be raised. The lid can removed in 30 seconds with an extra pair of hands.

ENGINE

3.5 stars

The 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel has plenty of grunt (147kW/500Nm) but isn't as refined as the HiLux. it's a touch quieter than a standard Colorado thanks to extra sound deadening. The consumption label says 8.7L/100km but we logged 9L-11L in mostly highway driving. Tank is 76L.

SAFETY

3.5 stars

Seven airbags and stability control are standard. Forward crash alert and lane wander warning work well but aren't as effective as autonomous emergency braking. Front and rear sensors are standard but the rear camera view could be clearer. The headlights are also comparatively weak, on low or high-beam.

DRIVING

3.5 stars

Shocks and springs, retuned by HSV, for mine are better than the optional SupaShocks. Cornering grip is impressive though turning circle is massive. Off-road, it's phenomenal thanks to extra clearance and nobbly tyres - yet it only packs a limited-slip diff. Brake pedal feel isn't as good as the HiLux though the stopping distance is the same, even with hardcore rubber.

VERDICT

The HiLux Rugged X is more polished - despite its name - but the Colorado SportsCat is more capable.