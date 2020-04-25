Hilux reportedly stolen from Avoca this morning

CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg Police are investigating reports of a black Toyota Hilux stolen from Gretton Court, Avoca.

IN THE early hours of this morning a black Toyota Hilux was reportedly stolen from Gretton Court, Avoca.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said Bundaberg Police were investigating the matter and urged anyone with information in relation to the stolen vehicle or dash cam footage of this vehicle to contact them.

Sen Const Duncan said the Hilux was bearing Queensland registration 310ZQG and had been sighted driving around the Burnett Heads area.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number QP2000832865.