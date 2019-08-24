Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Disney has confirmed Lizzie Maguire is returning, with Hilary Duff reprising the titular role.
Disney has confirmed Lizzie Maguire is returning, with Hilary Duff reprising the titular role.
Movies

Hilary Duff confirms Lizzie Maguire revival

by Bronte Coy
24th Aug 2019 11:47 AM

THIS really is what dreams are made of.

It's been revealed that one of the Disney Channel's biggest hits, Lizzie Maguire, is returning as a revival available on new streaming platform, Disney+.

The best part? Hilary Duff, who became a child star as the titular character, has confirmed she will reprise the role.

 

Duff surprised guests with her appearance at the D23 Expo at Disneyland in California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duff surprised guests with her appearance at the D23 Expo at Disneyland in California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The original series following Lizzie's life as an awkward 13-year-old, desperately trying to fit in with the cool crowd. It ran for four seasons and led to the wildly popular The Lizzie Maguire movie, which grossed $81 million at the global box office.

The reimagined version of the show will be a sequel, featuring Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating adult life in New York City - along with the animated version of herself.

Csrtoon Lizzie was her permanent sidekick.
Csrtoon Lizzie was her permanent sidekick.

The announcement was made during a presentation at the D23 Expo at Disneyland in California today.

Duff is currently a series regular on hit TV Land series Younger (currently airing on Stan), but has negotiated a waiver allowing her to star in both.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the news, revealing she was "beyond excited".

 

Meanwhile, news of the show's return has been met with heavy enthusiasm from fans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

disney hilary duff lizzie maguire

Top Stories

    Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    premium_icon Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    Crime IT IS said when you do the crime, you do the time. And Anthony John Doyle, who appeared in court for his ninth disqualified driving charge, this saying is true.

    New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    premium_icon New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    Business Your newspaper is changing to 350mm format next week

    Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    premium_icon Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    Crime Covert police asked if she knew where they could "get on”. She did.