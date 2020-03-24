Hilarious unseen Seinfeld bloopers leak

It's a Festivus miracle!

80-minutes of previously unseen bloopers from Seinfeld have started doing the rounds on the internet.

A fan posted the treasure trove of hilarity on YouTube after he bought a dodgy DVD with a homemade cover and an unmarked disc.

"The video quality is pretty lousy, but most of these bloopers didn't make into the official Seinfeld DVD blooper reels," the fan wrote on YouTube.

"This video was ripped from a DVD produced in 2000, and consists of unseen bloopers and outtakes from many seasons of Seinfeld.

"I suspect this DVD was a bootleg copy of a Seinfeld blooper disc distributed to the cast & crew soon after the series ended."

If you clicked on this article you're clearly a Seinfeld fan, so here are some little known facts about the show.

THE ROLE OF GEORGE

Jason Alexander wasn't the first choice to play George Costanza.

David Letterman's former musical sidekick, Paul Shaffer, revealed in his autobiography that Jerry Seinfeld originally offered him the role before the show debuted in 1989.

"There's no audition," Seinfeld reportedly said in a message he left for Shaffer. "You've got the part. Just call us back!"

Shaffer never called him back.

JASON ALEXANDER THREATENED TO QUIT

The actor revealed to Access Hollywood that he once told co-creator Larry David that he might walk away from the show.

"Very early on, Larry wrote an episode where Elaine and Jerry go to Florida and Kramer and George are not in that episode," Alexander said.

"And when Seinfeld started I had a very successful career in the theatre in New York which is what I thought I was going to be doing all my life. So when I was written out of an episode I came back the next week and I said to Larry, 'Look, I get it. But if you do that again, do it permanently. If you don't need me to be here every week … I'd just as soon go back home and do what I was doing'."

Marlee Matlin as Laura, Jason Alexander as George Costanza and Jerry Seinfeld as himself. Picture: Carin Baer/NBCU Photo Bank

JERRY SEINFELD'S FAVOURITE EPISODE

There were 180 episodes in total but Seinfeld has two favourites in particular.

"One was the The Rye, because we got to shoot that at Paramount Studios in LA which was the first time that we thought, 'wow this is almost like a real TV show'," Seinfeld said during a Reddit AMA.

"We hadn't felt like a real TV show, the early years of the TV show were not successful … We felt like we were a weird little orphan show. So that was a big deal for us."

And the comedian's other favourite episode is The Pothole.

"Newman drives his mail truck over a sewing machine and his mail truck burst into flames," Seinfeld recalled.

"It was really fun to shoot, and it was fun to set Newman on fire. And he screamed, 'oh the humanity' like from the Hindenberg disaster."

SEINFELD STORYLINES

Carol Leifer was a writer on Seinfeld and told news.com.au that friends would always pitch ideas to her for potential storylines.

"When you write on Seinfeld, the bane of any writer's existence was people coming up to you and saying, 'Oh I've got the best idea for a Seinfeld episode'," Leifer said.

But every now and then they gave her some gold.

"I have a friend from high school who said she had a great Seinfeld idea. She said, 'We had a dinner party the other night and these people brought a bread to serve at the dinner and I forgot to put the bread out and I noticed at the end of the night they took the bread home'.

"I remember saying to my friend, 'You know what? I'm going to pitch to Larry and Jerry because I think there's something there'. And sure enough when I pitched it to them, Larry David was like, 'That's a show. We're definitely doing something with that', and that became the episode called The Rye."

The taping of the final episode of Seinfeld which aired in 1998. Picture: AP Photo/NBC/Joey Del Valle

SCRAPPED EPISODE

As Seinfeld revealed during a Reddit AMA, they decided to scrap an episode in which Jerry was going to buy a handgun.

"We started making it and stopped in the middle and said 'this doesn't work'," he said.

"We did the read-through and then cancelled it. A lot of other stuff happened, but trying to make that funny ended up being no fun."

KILLING OFF SUSAN

Jason Alexander told Howard Stern that the show's creators decided to kill off the character of Susan because the cast had a hard time working with actor Heidi Swedberg.

"They [Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus] go, 'You know what? It's f**king impossible. It's impossible,'" Alexander said.

"And Julia actually said, 'Don't you want to just kill her?' And Larry [David] went, 'Ka-bang!'"

He later apologised for telling the story on radio.

Heidi Swedberg as Susan Biddle Ross and Jason Alexander as George Costanza. Picture: Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

JERRY'S FAVOURITE SEINFELD QUOTE

The only line that Jerry Seinfeld likes to quote from the show is: "If you're one of us, you'll take a bite".

"It's a very obscure line," Seinfeld said on Reddit, "but George was working at some company where they all had lunch together, and he wasn't trying the apple pie, and the boss finally says, 'If you're one of us, you'll take a bite.'

"A lot of times kids won't want to try certain foods, and so I'll use that line."

