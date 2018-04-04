Menu
Hilarious Mackay panic shoppers
News

Hilarious cyclone panic-shoppers show how it's done

Madura Mccormack
by
4th Apr 2018 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM

EVERYONE knows that the first rule of cyclone preparation is to panic buy groceries, none more so than a pair of Mackay larrikins at the Sydney St Coles yesterday.

The hilarious video by face-painter Terri-Lee Reedman and photographer Jess Reichelt has garnered nearly 20,000 views on Facebook so far.

Ms Reedman said the video, where she grabs cartons of water and as much bread as she can carry, was done to remind people to do the exact opposite.

"I have heard though that yesterday afternoon there was hardly any bread left in any of the shops," she said.

"Reading the comments on the video, is seems like everyone's seen someone do this."

Ms Reedman said in reality she bought only three loaves for her family.

"We didn't go overboard with our purchases," she said.

"We go through a lot of bread because we've been having loads of ham and cheese toasties.

"Three loaves will get us through the next three days."

But there is one thing Ms Reedman said she's found hard, and that's keeping the kids entertained indoors.

"We've been watching movies, kids have been colouring, we've been painting, and they've been going out and playing in the rain."

Mackay Daily Mercury
