Hikers missing for days in bushland

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Essendon couple Trevor Salvado and Jacinda Bohan who have not been seen for two days. Picture: Victoria Police/AAP

TWO experienced hikers haven't been seen in more than 48 hours in Victoria's alpine region despite authorities searching high and low for the pair.

Essendon couple Trevor Salvado, 60, and Jacinda Bohan, 58, were last seen at a Cherry Lane caravan park in Bright on Friday about 9.30am in their car.

The pair had been expected to return from a bushwalk at Reservoir Track on Mount Buffalo about midday but did not return.

Their fawn-coloured Skoda, registered 1AN 6RT, has since been found.

"They are really fit, strong hikers and well-experienced at hiking in the area," Inspector Kerrie Hicks told reporters at the national park on Sunday.

The pair had been hiking earlier in the week and may have told someone about areas they wanted to visit, she added.

Dozens of people have been combing the national park to find the couple, aided by the police helicopter and officers on horses, on Sunday.

The retired pilot and teacher had been meant to spend the Labour Day long weekend with friends in their annual getaway.

Friend Mario De Vuono said the nature-loving husband and wife did "like to get out and adventure into the tracks".

"They are usually very well-prepared when they go out. It is very out-of- character for them not to return," he told Nine News Melbourne. "We are hopeful for a good outcome." Another friend Barrie More said they had come "every Labour Day weekend" for almost a decade to Mount Buffalo.

Mr Salvado has short grey hair, blue eyes, grey moustache, a fair complexion, stands about 183cm tall and has a medium build.

Ms Bohan is about 170 cm tall, with a thin build, light brown/blonde short hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

The search to find the pair is expected to resume at daybreak.