Bunya Mountains, Festoon Falls walking trail at Dandabah.
Tom Threadingham
FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

Madeline Grace
Michael Nolan
by and
23rd Dec 2019 3:20 PM | Updated: 7:59 PM
UPDATE, 5.20pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have transported a female hiker in her 30's to Kingaroy Hospital, after she fell down the steps leading to Festoon Falls at the Bunya Mountains this afternoon.

The QAS spokesman said she was in a stable condition.

"She has non-life-threatening injuries," he said. 

"Possibly an ankle injury."

QAS have confirmed it was a female hiker, despite earlier reports.  

 

UPDATE, 4.45pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics and fire-fighters are formulating a plan to rescue a male hiker who fell in a hard-to-reach section of the Bunya Mountains.

The hiker, who is in his thirties, fell from steps leading to Festoon Falls shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics may have to winch the hiker to safety, but there could be issues getting a helicopter close enough.

The paramedics may have to carry the hiker out on a stretcher. 

The QAS spokeswoman said the hiker is in a stable condition.

"He is breathing and is conscious," she said.

"So far they have only identified an ankle injury.

"The paramedics are with the patient right now.

"But they're still trying to figure out how to get him out of where he fell to."

 

EARLIER, 3.20pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are formulating a plan to rescue a hiker who fell in a hard-to-reach section of the Bunya Mountains.

The hiker fell from steps leading to Festoon Falls shortly before 2.30pm. 

A QAS spokesman said paramedics may have to winch the hiker to safety, but there could be issues getting a helicopter close enough.

The paramedics may have to carry the hiker out on a stretcher. 

The hiker has minor injuries.

