Mt Cooroora, Pomona.
Mt Cooroora, Pomona. John McCutcheon
Hiker recovering in hospital after 4m fall

Eden Boyd
11th May 2019 8:20 AM
UPDATE 1pm:

A FEMALE hiker is recovering in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after falling four metres while climbing Mt Cooroora this morning.

The aeromedical crew from an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter winched their Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic down to the injured woman. 

After the paramedic stabilised the hiker, both were winched back to the helicopter.

The woman suffered upper body injuries and was flown in a stable condition. 

A QAS media spokesperson said the patient is expected to exit the hospital within 24 hours. 

EARLIER:

A HIKER has fallen four metres while climbing Mt Cooroora in Pomona this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on the scene to treat injuries sustained to their arm.

A QAS media spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are assisting on the scene.

More to come.

