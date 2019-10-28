Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Hiker falls 10 metres off cliff walking track

by Cloe Read and Danielle O’Neal
28th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to a person who has fallen from a cliff walking track onto rocks in the Gold Coast hinterland.

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene at Purlingbrook Falls in Springbrook after paramedics were called just before 1:30pm.

A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland
A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland

Emergency services say the person is currently inaccessible.

Initial reports suggested the person had fallen about 10 metres, however injuries and the height of the fall are yet to be confirmed.

The rescue helicopter is above the scene as emergency services work to rescue the person for further treatment

More Stories

cliff fall emergency serivces hiker purlingbrook falls

Top Stories

    Locally grown, gourmet mushrooms now on Bundy shelves

    premium_icon Locally grown, gourmet mushrooms now on Bundy shelves

    Business MUSHROOM lovers can rejoice, with a gourmet range of fungi now available at a local supermarket.

    How does our region gain its political strength?

    premium_icon How does our region gain its political strength?

    News THE local agricultural business owner considers her response.

    You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    News Readers put a call out for new businesses in the region

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime A teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student at a primary school.